Genshin Impact has been one of the best games since its launch and the good news for mobile and PC gamers is that miHoYo has finally added Two factor authentication. While hopefully this will improve security, many people want to know and are therefore wondering: when will the Genshin Impact 1.6 Special Update Program go live? Just a few weeks ago we received update 1.5. This update was quite early, as it added two new characters. Eula me Yanfei.