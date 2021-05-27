NASCAR Continues Memorial Day Weekend Tradition with Coca-Cola 600

This Sunday the Memorial Day Weekend NASCAR tradition of the Coca-Cola 600 continues from Charlotte Motor Speedway. This is the longest race of the year. There have been 11 different winners so far in the NASCAR 2021 Cup Series season. That leaves just five more spots open for the post-season not filled by a driver with a win. Since there are (counting this weekend) 12 races remaining in the regular season, it is quite possible that there could be 16 or more drivers with at least one win before the playoffs begin. That means drivers without wins will be racing even harder to get a win. It also means drivers that have already won will be doing all they can to get more wins to make sure they are included in the 16-driver post-season field.