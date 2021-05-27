Third Street Connector provides access between Niagara Falls State Park and City of Niagara Falls

newsbreak-logo
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Tourists and locals have a new way to access Niagara Falls State Park and view one of the wonders of the world. The USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) and New York State Parks announced that the Third Street Connector is now complete. The connector is an new way for pedestrians to get back and forth between the park and the City of Niagara Falls. The project hopes to expand the economic benefits to the area from its nearly nine million annual visitors.

Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

10 City of Buffalo splash pads will open on Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten splash pads across the City of Buffalo will be open on Memorial Day. That's a contrast to 2020 when only the city's three largest splash pads ever opened because of COVID-19 restrictions, specifically social distancing. One splash pad will remain closed: the Kensington Park splash pad...
Allegany, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

2 the Outdoors: Preserving the Allegany Wildlands, beyond

FREWSBURG, N.Y. — The Allegany region is our region's wildest and most unspoiled. With deep brooding hills, dense forests and abundant wildlife, a hike here is like stepping back in time. So it's important to make sure Allegany remains intact, and the Western New York Land Conservancy aims to help achieve that.
Bemus Point, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Bemus Point-Stow Ferry returns to Chautauqua Lake

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — Another sign of normalcy was spotted this weekend in Chautauqua County. That's where the Bemus Point-Stow Ferry is back out on Chautauqua Lake, carrying cars across the water on Saturday. A video was recently posted on the "Friends and Fans" group on Facebook. The ferry uses...
Posted by
2 On Your Side

Special Memorial Day ceremony held in Lovejoy neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood held a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday at the World War II monument in Hennepin Park. A wreath-laying ceremony and a 21-gun salute honored the men and women who have died while serving our country. A $30,000 investment was also announced to spruce up the area for families and veterans.
Posted by
2 On Your Side

Lackawanna City Hall and Senior Center reopen to the public June 1

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo said Friday that City Hall and the city's Senior Center will reopen to the public starting Tuesday, June 1. Starting then, residents will no longer need an appointment to conduct business at city hall. The Senior Center, located on Martin Road, will resume all meal, activity and van services.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Events, festivals returning to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID pandemic shut down events or made them go virtual, but now some festivals are back in person, and vendors say they're especially thrilled. "It's a big sigh of relief. Less surreal than it is like, 'Oh, OK.' We're back, or at least we're headed in that direction," said Joe Kontrabecki, who owns the T-shirt shop Retro Buffalo and finally was back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds for the Springtime in the Country Artisan Market on Saturday.
Public HealthPosted by
2 On Your Side

New York 7-day average percent positive rate hits lowest point since pandemic began

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update Saturday regarding the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the governor's office, New York State's seven-day average percent positive rate dropped to 0.73 percent on Friday. This is the lowest this number has been since the pandemic began. The previous record low was on August 24, 2020, and August 25, 2020, at 0.75 percent.