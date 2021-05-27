Third Street Connector provides access between Niagara Falls State Park and City of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Tourists and locals have a new way to access Niagara Falls State Park and view one of the wonders of the world. The USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) and New York State Parks announced that the Third Street Connector is now complete. The connector is an new way for pedestrians to get back and forth between the park and the City of Niagara Falls. The project hopes to expand the economic benefits to the area from its nearly nine million annual visitors.