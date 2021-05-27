Registration open for iCan Bike program, volunteers sought

Blaize Abuntori, a master’s student and teaching assistant in the statistics and data science program, has received the Cavanaugh Community Volunteer Award for his ingenuity and compassion in starting the Reno Burrito Project. Abuntori, an international student from Ghana, Africa, was disheartened by the large population of individuals experiencing homelessness in Reno. He recognized just how many people were living without stable shelter or a consistent source of food and decided to do something about it. What started as passing out a few burritos on the street one afternoon quickly became a weekly delivery of hundreds of burritos to individuals in need around Reno. Abuntori recruited fellow students to help him launch and run the Reno Burrito Project, now past its one year anniversary. At the Spring 2021 College of Science commencement ceremony, President Sandoval named Abuntori as being an exceptional role model for his fellow students. Below, he answers a few questions about the Reno Burrito Project, his dedication to community service and his plans for his future.