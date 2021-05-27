Cancel
Technology

The long-term cost of cyber overreaction

By Jan Kallberg
C4ISR & Networks
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe default modus operandi when facing negative cyber events is to react, often leading to an overreaction. It is essential to highlight the cost of overreaction, which needs to be a part of calculating when to engage and how. For an adversary probing cyber defenses, reactions provide information that can aggregate a clear picture of the defendant’s capabilities and preauthorization thresholds.

Colin Powell
