The long-term cost of cyber overreaction

There are two categories of cyber-attacks; attempts by governments and state intelligence agencies to penetrate, disable or gather information from foreign or domestic sources and the second is when organised gangs, or occasionally individuals penetrate computer facilities to collect what may be called a cyber-ransom. The latter is the work of a cyber-mafia. There is not a great deal that can be said about the former since little is reported. Even investigative journalists who penetrate the shroud of state secrecy rarely make an exposé of governmental cyber snooping, or for that matter any state led contravention of people’s rights. Of course the best way to learn about a government snooping on its own people if from another country. America for example is replete with journalistic comment, security agency (FAI, National Security Agency or NSA and other) releases, and ‘learned’ papers on how China spies on and molests its citizens and exposés of the antics of Putin’s agencies. But the deadly side of domestic state led cyberwar and cyberespionage is a topic about which little is known and those who talk are likely to be liquidated or placed behind bars. For example what is known about Israel’s capabilities and the damage it inflicts on Iran’s nuclear programmes? It is said that Russian cyber penetration of Western intelligence and Chinese fingering of commercial and security networks is superb, but frankly, I am sure that given its higher technology American data gathering is much better.