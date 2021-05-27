Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

How Josef Martinez is helping inspire Venezuelans to arrive and thrive in MLS

By Tom Bogert
MLSSoccer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou need a certain kind of confidence to wear the No. 10 shirt at Santos, the one made legendary by Pele over two decades at the club as he became arguably the greatest player this game has ever seen. Yeferson Soteldo may be diminutive in height, but he isn't short on self-belief.

www.mlssoccer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Moreno
Person
Giovanni Savarese
Person
Pele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelans#Mls Cup#Soccer Players#World Soccer#Toronto Fc#International Soccer#Huachipato#Chilean#Toronto Fc#Landon Donovan Mls Mvp#Portland Timbers#Usisl#South American#Nycfc#New York Red Bulls#Toronto Gm Ali Curtis#Real Salt Lake#Atletico Venezuela#D C United#Tfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
FIFA
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSFrankfort Times

Shaffelburg's goal pulls Toronto into 1-1 draw with NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Reserve Jacob Shaffelburg scored his first-career MLS goal at the 74th minute and Toronto secured its first point on the road this season with a 1-1 tie against NYCFC on Saturday. Shaffelburg scored off a through ball from Patrick Mullins at the 74th minute to help...
MLStonyspicks.com

New York City FC vs Toronto FC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York City FC vs Toronto FC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. New York City FC extended their undefeated streak to three matches after a 1-1 draw on the road against Orlando City. It was a really balanced match, and the two teams entered the half-time break tied at 0-0. Nani took the lead at the 52nd minute for Orlando City, but New York City pulled even at the 77th minute when Castellanos scored a penalty kick. New York City FC are now sitting at the 3rd spot of the Eastern Conference with 7 points, scoring 9 goals and conceding 3 so far. They have kept two clean sheets and they have scored in all 4 matches. Last season they had 7 wins and 4 losses at home, scoring 24 and conceding 13 goals. 8 of their 11 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with a Conference-high goal average of 3.4 goals per home match.
MLSnycfc.com

Press Conference | NYCFC 1-1 Toronto FC

New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila spoke to reporters after his side's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, May 15. Ronny on the controversial decisions that denied NYCFC a second goal and saw TFC equalize…. I think we played a good game, defensively very...
MLSchatsports.com

Match Recap | NYCFC 1-1 Toronto FC

New York City FC welcomed Toronto FC to Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they aimed to extend their unbeaten run to four games. TFC arrived at Yankee Stadium after a midweek victory against the Columbus Crew SC, and knew a win would see them jump into the top six in the East. Ultimately both teams took a point away from the match. A poacher's effort from Jesus Medina in the 53rd minute gave NYCFC the lead, but was cancelled out by a Jacob Shaffelburg strike in the 74th minute.
MLSnycfc.com

Five Points | A Point Each

New York City FC recorded a 1-1 result against Toronto FC on Saturday. That kept them atop the Eastern Conference with eight points from their first five games. Here’s Five Points from a trip to the Sunshine State, presented by Etihad Airways…. Jasson Defends. Andres Jasson is continuing to make...
MLShudsonriverblue.com

REPORT: NYCFC “close” to signing Talles Magno

As New York City FC fans still await the arrival of Thiago Andrade, a new report from Territorio MLS has surfaced connecting NYCFC to a move for Vasco da Gama winger Talles Magno. According to Globo, City is “close” to obtaining the young winger and is willing to spend a transfer fee that totals $12 million if certain performance accolades are met. It is unknown if NYCFC will sign Magno to a Young Designated Player contract, though he will require an international roster spot.
MLSchatsports.com

Recap & Highlights: Jacob Shaffelburg’s first MLS goal salvages draw vs. New York City FC

After putting forth their best effort so far in the Chris Armas era in their 2-0 win against Columbus on Wednesday, Toronto FC looked to carry that momentum into Yankee Stadium to take on a New York City FC side looking to build on their good start to the season. After an opening day loss to D.C. United, New York came into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Orlando, following 2-0 and 5-0 victories over Philadelphia and Cincinnati. With their opponents attacking abilities in mind, Chris Armas rolled out a reconfigured formation for his team in an effort to dominate the smaller pitch found within the baseball stadium that New York City somehow still play at.
MLSchatsports.com

Second Half: NYCFC 1, Toronto 0

Gudi attempts to beat Bono with a free kick. Bono can’t handle the bounce, however, and Jesus Medina pounces on the rebound and taps it in to give City the 1-0 lead!. 48' Great feet from Medina as he almost vreates a huge chance. Tajouri-Shradi has another opportunity shortly after, but it rolls wide of the mark. #NYCFC.
MLSgeorgiastatesignal.com

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez feeling like himself following torn ACL

In everything, we make choices, and those choices lead to success or consequences from our actions. For athletes, putting their bodies through hard training and regiments can lead to being successful in their same sport. Becoming successful does not come easy, and if it did, hard work wouldn’t be as...
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Review/preview: Atlanta United’s 5 things to watch

Atlanta United has played seven of its 34 MLS games. It is 2-1-4 with nine goals scored and seven allowed. While the team is on hiatus during the FIFA international break, it seems like a good time to go back and look at the 5 things to watch I wrote as part of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s season preview package and review how they are developing.
MLSchatsports.com

Transfer Window 101: How the Puzzle Comes Together Around MLS

Tuesday marked the close of the primary transfer window for Major League Soccer. Real Salt Lake closed the window with two signings in the final days, with Jonathan Menèndez and Toni Datkoviu0107 inking deals to join the club. After previously adding Rubio Rubin, Anderson Julio and Bobby Wood during the same primary transfer window, it was an active window for General Manager Elliot Fall as he pieced together a team to compete in a heated Western Conference.
MLSNBC Sports

MLS schedule 2021, odds, how to watch

Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels. The 2021 regular season officially kicked off last Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7....
UEFAPosted by
90min

MLS commissioner Don Garber insists CONCACAF can reach the level of UEFA

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber believes the quality of the sport in North America can match that in Europe. MLS recently announced their partnership with LigaMX to host an all-star match between the two leagues in California on August 25, 2021. With over a year in the making, the widely anticipated game will mark the first time ever the two rival leagues go head-to-head in an all-star fashion.
MLScochranetimespost.ca

Toronto FC players will scrimmage against Inter Miami on Saturday

The Major League Soccer season is on an international break and resumes for Toronto FC on June 19 when the Reds face Orlando City. However, a group of TFC players back training in Orlando will take part in a closed-door scrimmage on Saturday afternoon against Inter Miami CF. A number...