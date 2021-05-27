Dick Wolf Explains the Strategy Behind His 'Law & Order,' 'Chicago' and 'FBI' Franchise Empires

With the success of the Christopher Meloni-starring newest addition to Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise Law & Order: Organized Crime continuing to impress with its quality along with its ratings (those crossover events with Mariska Hargitay's SVU haven't exactly hurt. either), NBC announced on Monday that it was giving a direct-to-series order for the next addition to the franchise- Law & Order: For the Defense. CSI's Carol Menselsohn is set to serve as showrunner, with the series taking a look inside a criminal defense firm- putting the lawyers (and the criminal justice system) under the microscope, with every week delivering a take on a contemporary morality tale. Along with serving as showrunner, Mendelsohn will executive produce with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz, and Peter Jankowski. The series is set to be produced by Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) and Wolf Entertainment- with the origin of the deal stemming from Wolf and Mendelsohn's respective deals with the studio.