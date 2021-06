I did not find any criticism of the mayor having a beach house. I believe the criticism to be of Mayor Fulop’s arrogance. It seems, from all reports, that the mayor attempted to use his political status in Jersey City to persuade the Point Judith town council. The mayor wanted his street to become a “no parking " area. The mayor chose to build his home on the beach. This area has long been a town surfer beach. I’m so happy that the council did not succumb to his tactics.