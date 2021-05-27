Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/27/21)

By Brooke Fox
movin925.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICS: Ariana Grande shared all her wedding photos with Vogue and they are stunning! Do you love her simple Vera Wang gown????. Akon’s car was stolen while he was pumping gas and here is the 911 CALL. Kim Kardashian failed her baby BAR EXAM , “I am a failure ....

www.movin925.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Akon
Person
Vera Wang
Person
Bella Thorne
Person
J. J. Abrams
Person
Nick Lachey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arianagrande#Vogue Magazine#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Hottest Couples Who Fell in Love on Set: From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Taking their love offscreen! Hollywood has proven that some of the best real-life love stories between celebrity couples can blossom while on set. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of 2011’s Green Lantern. Though the film failed to garner critical and major commercial acclaim, the one success story that came from the project was the costars’ relationship.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Renée Zellweger Is Apparently Dating That HGTV Guy

While everyone else in Hollywood is getting back with their ex, Renée Zellweger has decided to throw us for an arguably even bigger loop, and date a seemingly random (and handsome) British reality TV host. Said reality TV guy is Ant Anstead, best known for hosting a slew of car...
Beauty & Fashionthebrag.com

Celebrity-inspired makeup transformations that are truly mind-blowing

When it comes to the cream of the crop of makeup artistry, you can’t go past these creative YouTubers who take celebrity transformations to the next level. From Jennifer Lawrence to Keith Richards, the following beauty gurus raise the bar in transforming themselves into celebrities using your everyday makeup products and tools – and a whole lot of talent!
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Mariah Carey, Brandy, Rose McGowan Show Support to Britney Spears: 'Keep Fighting, We Are With You'

Appearing before Judge Brenda Penny, Spears stated why the conservatorship held by her father Jamie Spears needs to end. Jamie Spears has been the main conservator of her estate since 2008 when she was placed under legal guardianship. Today, Spears said, “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it ’til you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day.”
RecipesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Selena Gomez on her best (and worst) fashion moments (video)

In this installment of Vogue’s Life in Looks series, Selena Gomez sits down with Vogue to revisit fashion moments from her past while sharing some personal stories about the various looks. Explore other recent videos from our content partners at Conde Nast. Food experts answer your questions about pancakes |...
CelebritiesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mariah Carey, Cher and Halsey among the army of celebs voicing support for Britney Spears

Some fellow stars shared messages of support for Britney Spears following her speaking out at a hearing regarding her longstanding conservatorship. Along with her former boyfriend, singer and actor Justin Timberlake, who tweeted, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," celebs including Mariah Carey, Brandy, Andy Cohen, Brandy and Liz Phair took to social media to stand with her.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Renée Zellweger Is Reportedly Dating HGTV Star Ant Anstead

Ant Anstead's divorce was only just finalized as of two days ago, but it seems that the HGTV star is already back on the dating scene. According to sources with “direct knowledge of the situation” who spoke to TMZ, Anstead is moving on from his marriage by dating Renée Zellweger. This unexpected couple apparently first met earlier this month while filming an episode of Anstead's new Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, a Property Brothers spinoff in which famous guests give someone they love a one-of-a-kind car transformation. The show's other celebrity guests include Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo, although none of those stars left the show with a rumored new boyfriend. According to the outlet, after filming their episode together, Zellweger returned to set to drop off some work boots for the on-air personality and their relationship took off from there.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sharon Stone applauded for candidly questioning why Meryl Streep is considered world’s greatest actor

Sharon Stone is being applauded after candid resurfaced comments about Meryl Streep raised eyebrows online.A fan of Stone’s shared an excerpt from an interview published last month after noticing it was Streep’s birthday.The interviewer at Everything Zoomerwas speaking to Stone ahead of the publication of her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, and asked her what it had been like to “finally” work with Streep in Steven Soderbergh film The Laundromat.“I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep,” Stone replied. “You didn’t say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Friday, June 25: Quinn’s Disastrous Request, Paris Tormented, Thomas Trapped

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 25 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) wants to be sure her sexcapade sessions stay secret. However, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is tormented by the truth. Quinn comes up with an idea, which she shares with Eric Forrester (John McCook). Meanwhile, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) remains caged.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Fans say Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend look identical to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

If you’ve ever been on the internet before you’ll know that people are just slightly obsessed with how similar Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look. They are basically identical. Which is why everyone’s jaws very much hit the floor when Ava recently posted a rare picture of her boyfriend Owen Mahoney on Instagram. Quickly fans noticed more than the usual family resemblance, this time saying that Ava and Owen look just like her parents Reese and Ryan Phillippe. Doppelgangers all around!
Recipeshotnewhiphop.com

MoneyBagg Yo Accepts NLE Choppa's Challenge

Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo really loves his codeine. The "Wockesha" artist has an entire hit song about his love for lean, disguising his lyrics cleverly and singing about a purple-haired lady who keeps him feeling nice at all times of the day. So when NLE Choppa came forward and challenged the rapper to quit drinking lean by matching every bottle he drinks with a pint of chlorophyll, many believed that MoneyBagg Yo would laugh in Choppa's face. However, his response was quite the contrary.
GamblingHello Magazine

Kate Middleton 'delighted' as she's given an important new role

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed her joy as she was given a new role on Thursday. It was announced on Thursday that Kate, 39, has become patron of The Forward Trust, which formally merged with Action on Addiction in May 2021. Action on Addiction was one of the Duchess'...
Musicresident-music.com

The Truth (rsd 21)

The Truth is widely regarded as one of Prince’s most underappreciated hidden gems . The album was originally released as an accompaniment to the 1998 triple album Crystal Ball, which marked the first time that Prince released an album totally independently . The Truth was also the first Prince album to be labeled “acoustic,” though it does contain electronic instruments and elements, and it gave listeners an unprecedented chance to hear his songwriting and voice in a stripped down presentation. This release marks the first time The Truth is available on vinyl with gorgeous, foil embossed artwork designed by Prince’s long time art director Steve Parke.
CelebritiesPosted by
Y-105FM

Avril Lavigne to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out some of the celebs who will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, what Lorde had to say about Billie Eilish and more, below.