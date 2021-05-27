Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/27/21)

Ant Anstead's divorce was only just finalized as of two days ago, but it seems that the HGTV star is already back on the dating scene. According to sources with “direct knowledge of the situation” who spoke to TMZ, Anstead is moving on from his marriage by dating Renée Zellweger. This unexpected couple apparently first met earlier this month while filming an episode of Anstead's new Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, a Property Brothers spinoff in which famous guests give someone they love a one-of-a-kind car transformation. The show's other celebrity guests include Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo, although none of those stars left the show with a rumored new boyfriend. According to the outlet, after filming their episode together, Zellweger returned to set to drop off some work boots for the on-air personality and their relationship took off from there.