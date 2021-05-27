LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Eyes Thriving Summer and Fall Seasons with New Stores, Restaurants and Events
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch has remained a staple of family friendly activity in the Katy community and surrounding areas. Through obtainment of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities, LaCenterra aims to deliver a fun and safe experience to its visitors through engaging events and customer-centric establishments.www.katyedc.org