The Time-Loop Rom-Com Hidden Gem You Can Find On Amazon

K-dramas aren’t just known for their swoony romantic moments. There’s just enough comedy — at least sweet moments — in most of them to help cut the constant “meet cutes” and scenes of people with saucer-eyes for each other. But the Korean romcoms that are more com than rom have their own issues, namely the fact that what people in South Korea may find hilarious just doesn’t play well here in the U.S. A good example is the new Netflix series Mad For Each Other.