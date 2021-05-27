Justin Moore is Humbled by the Selflessness of People Who Put the Safety of Others Ahead of Their Own
Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember those brave military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. For Justin Moore, honoring our military members, past and present, is a year round thing. And this year, as he reflects on the bravery and the selflessness of those who gave their lives for this country, he can’t help but also think of healthcare workers, who were on the frontline of the war against Covid-19 in our country, and how they demonstrated the same selflessness and willingness to put themselves in harm’s way to protect other people.www.wbwn.com