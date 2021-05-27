Justin Moore is Humbled by the Selflessness of People Who Put the Safety of Others Ahead of Their Own

Baldwin Chiu was used to his father's vague answers when he questioned him about his heritage. But when Chiu had a daughter of his own, he decided vague answers weren't enough -- he wanted to learn more about his family lineage and how and why his Chinese relatives immigrated to America. He was shocked when the search took him to the deep south, and what he learned along the way was both educational and entertaining enough for Chiu and his family to turn the journey into a documentary called "Far East Deep South", streaming on the Arkansas PBS website now through June 3. Chiu answered some questions for What's Up! about the process and what he learned along the way.