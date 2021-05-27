Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Justin Moore is Humbled by the Selflessness of People Who Put the Safety of Others Ahead of Their Own

wbwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is a time to honor and remember those brave military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. For Justin Moore, honoring our military members, past and present, is a year round thing. And this year, as he reflects on the bravery and the selflessness of those who gave their lives for this country, he can’t help but also think of healthcare workers, who were on the frontline of the war against Covid-19 in our country, and how they demonstrated the same selflessness and willingness to put themselves in harm’s way to protect other people.

www.wbwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraordinary People#Memorial Day#Important People#Special People#Bloomington Normal#Love#Wish#Hopeful Everyone#Harm#Women#Men#Country#Frontline#Round Thing#Time#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Celebritieswbwn.com

Justin Moore’s Favorite Childhood Memory with His Mom Kinda Disappointed His Grandpa

Justin Moore’s mom is his best friend, so when we asked him to pick one of his favorite memories with her from when he was growing up, it was tough for him to pick just one, but he came up with a good one. “Probably my favorite, growin’ up, I always hunted with my grandpa. And my grandpa and I were very, very close, and he wanted to be able to get me my first deer. He spent all this time trying to do so.”
catcountry96.com

Justin Moore Learned A Lot from His Song “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home”

Justin Moore know what it means to honor the men and woman who sacrificed their all for our nation. Justin says, “To have that inside you, that thing that you’re willing to put your life on the line or at risk because you want to save, help, etc. other people, because that’s more important to you, now that’s very, very special. I wish I had more of that in me. If we could only bottle that up and give it to everybody, myself included, this world would be a much better place.”
MilitaryNPR

Remembering A Veteran Who Put Aside His Struggles For Others

Josh Dunne was a Marine for five years, serving in both Afghanistan and Iraq before being honorably discharged in 2005. But for years afterward, he struggled with a service-related traumatic brain injury and severe PTSD. He died in 2016 at age 36. His wife, Melanie Dunne, and her sister, Marissa...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Women who lost their own babies are helping other grieving moms get through their 'worst nightmare'

Losing a loved one can be devastating but an initiative started by mothers who lost their children is helping grieving mothers navigate through the 'nightmare.' The Finley project aims at providing holistic resources to mothers in the aftermath of having suffered a personal loss. The Finley Project is named after Finley, a baby who passed away due to a medical accident during birth, reported PEOPLE. Finley's mother, Noelle Moore, had lost her father when she was five months pregnant with Finley in 2013. She then lost Finley two weeks after birth, and two weeks after that, her husband filed for divorce and never returned to their home. Noelle Moore didn't have the mental strength or energy to deal with the grief that followed.
Musicshorefire.com

Justin Moore Surprised With Pandora Billionaire Plaque

Justin Moore celebrates the Pandora milestone as “We Didn’t Have Much” heats up the on Top Spins chart for 17 straight weeks. NASHVILLE, TN (May 10, 2021) – Known for his chart-topping catalog and humorous nature, this time, the surprise was on JUSTIN MOORE as SiriusXM hosts Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammer, along with Moore’s wife Kate presented him with a Pandora Billionaire Plaque. The honor commemorates 3 billion streams on the platform for the Arkansas native, who recently joined the Music Row Happy Hour on The Highway (ch. 56) with content also airing across Pandora & SiriusXM’s social platforms.
MinoritiesThe Lebanon Reporter

COLUMN: Experiencing the ways of other people

Most people know about various stereotypes regarding race, religions, gender, and even social economic status. Some tend to group people depending on their perceived stereotypes or generalizations. But judging a person based on a stereotype is dangerous and irresponsible. Just because some people fall within general stereotypes does not mean...
ReligionPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Hurt people hurt others

When someone hurts us, it is because they have been hurt. Unkind people do not feel kindness themselves. Unloving people do not feel loved by others. “The discretion of a man makes him slow to anger, And his glory is to overlook a transgression.” (Proverbs 19:11) How should we respond...
Kenai, AKKenai Peninsula Clarion

‘A true expression of selfless service’

Community members gathered Monday at Leif Hansen Memorial Park in Kenai for a Memorial Day ceremony, led by veterans and service members. The Honor Guard began with a processional, placing military flags behind the monument in the park. Incoming Kenai High School sophomores Owen Smith and Grace Asi sang the...
Food & Drinkssuperhits1027.com

People Are Putting Mustard On Their Watermelon

You just never know what you’ll see on TikTok. Today, it’s people trying mustard on watermelon. Singing sensation, Lizzo, even tried it and although she didn’t comment whether or not she liked it, she gave it a second bite. A writer for “delish” also tried the combo and said that...
Public HealthBuffalo News

Letter: Continue mask-wearing for the safety of others

I am encouraged by the number of Americans (50%) who have been vaccinated and the lowering numbers of people getting Covid-19. Kudos to the people who care about others enough to get the vaccine. If you are not in that group, please have the decency to keep your distance, forego shaking hands and be considerate enough to wear a mask. If you feel wearing a mask violates your “rights” and infringes on your personal liberties; don’t infringe on the rights and liberties of others by acting like everything is normal. It is not. We are not “out of the woods” by any means … as of yet.
Vermillion, SDVermillion Plain Talk

‘YOU ARE A SELFLESS BUNCH’

Sheila Gestring graduated from high school 32 years during a time when there was no once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. There was no Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, TicToc or Facebook. And, Gestring told the Vermillion High School Class of 2021 at their commencement exercises Saturday, 32 years ago, it was okay to have...
Posted by
CBS News

Staying home helped keep kids safe from COVID-19. But it put LGBTQ youth in a different kind of danger.

As the COVID pandemic tore through the U.S. last year, many young Americans were forced to stay home or return to their parents' houses. But while home was intended to be a safe haven in a year of unprecedented uncertainty, that wasn't the case for many LGBTQ youth, according to youth, advocates, and the results of a survey released by the Trevor Project on Wednesday.
Family RelationshipsArkansas Online

Bigger Than One Family: Film looks at decades of oppression, separation

Baldwin Chiu was used to his father's vague answers when he questioned him about his heritage. But when Chiu had a daughter of his own, he decided vague answers weren't enough -- he wanted to learn more about his family lineage and how and why his Chinese relatives immigrated to America. He was shocked when the search took him to the deep south, and what he learned along the way was both educational and entertaining enough for Chiu and his family to turn the journey into a documentary called "Far East Deep South", streaming on the Arkansas PBS website now through June 3. Chiu answered some questions for What's Up! about the process and what he learned along the way.
Minoritiesamericamagazine.org

I was kicked out of seminary for being too Black. But God wouldn’t let me go.

When I told my parents I had decided to attend seminary and become a Roman Catholic priest, they were not happy. I had not grown up in a religious household, and my parents had not been part of my discernment process. I attended Morehouse College and found the Catholic faith through friends and an inspirational parish community. I chose to be baptized Catholic and, eventually, to become a priest.