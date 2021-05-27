Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Oscars 2022 Date Might Be a Bit of a Surprise!

Just Jared
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show was originally scheduled to air on February 27, 2022, but the Academy re-evaluated things due to the highly competitive year that is to be expected. The new air date for the 2022 Oscars will be on Sunday, March 27, a month after the planned date. The winter of 2022 is already packed. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be airing in the month of February, as well as what is expected to be a fully normal Super Bowl in early February.

www.justjared.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#2022 Winter Olympics#Films#Hollywood#The Dolby Theatre#February#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
FOX26

Oscars set next show date for March 2022

Planning is already underway for the 94th Oscars, which will be held on March 27, 2022, the film academy and ABC said Thursday. After a year of disruption, innovation and catastrophically low ratings, the Academy Awards are getting back to business as usual. The show will return to the Dolby Theatre for its ABC broadcast and the eligibility window will once again close at the end of the calendar year.
Los Angeles, CAfarmweek.com

Academy sets a date for the 2022 Oscars

The Oscars have been delayed for a second consecutive year, with the date for the 2022 ceremony pushed back a month to March 27. The 94th Academy Awards will be held at their usual location, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will largely return to their pre-pandemic form. Relaxed...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Oscars 2022 Date Announced Along with Several Tie-In Events

With this year's Oscars only just behind us, still nursing the wounds of receiving the lowest viewing figures in its history, along with criticism from those who did not appreciate award winners being allowed to use their podium time to make speeches about politics and world issues, the announcement has now been made of the date and eligibility cut off for the 94th Oscars ceremony next year.
ScienceVulture

Oscars Push Next Year’s Ceremony to Late March to Make You Miss Them a Little Bit

As life slowly gets back to normal, we all have to make adjustments, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is no different. Having perhaps realized that following up the lowest-rated Oscars ever with another telecast 10 months later might be slightly gauche, the Academy and ABC on Thursday announced they were pushing the date of next year’s Oscars back from late February to March 27, 2022. Additionally, the COVID-era rules allowing streaming releases to compete will stay in place, while the eligibility period will revert to the Academy’s traditional end-of-year deadline.
Public HealthPosted by
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: The Academy Lines Up Dates, Keeps 2021 Pandemic Eligibility Rules

The Wednesday meeting of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors approved the rules for the 94th Academy Awards to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and broadcast live on ABC and around the world on March 27, 2022, moved back from February 27. That’s one month earlier than this year’s delayed Oscars (April 25, 2021) and six weeks later than last year’s (February 9, 2020). The Academy is staying away from both Super Bowl LVI on February 13 as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing (February 4 through February 20), while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on February 8.
TV & VideosBillboard

2022 Oscar Telecast Has Been Pushed Back: Here's the New Date

This coming year will have 10-month eligibility period, while this past year had a 14-month eligibility period. The 94th Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, March 27, 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Thursday (May 27). The show was originally scheduled for Feb. 27, 2022.
Entertainmentfloydct.com

The Oscars: ABC Announces New Date for 2022 Ceremony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC has unveiled a new date for its 94th annual Oscars ceremony. Previously scheduled to take place February 27 of next year, the ceremony will now move back by one month and commence on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The event will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
MoviesVanity Fair

Academy Delays Date of Next Oscars Ceremony to March 2022

The date of the next Oscar ceremony will move back one month to March 27, 2022 but the films in contention this year will only have a nine-month qualifying window—the aftereffects of upheaval in the release schedule caused by the pandemic. Even as the global quarantine begins to ease amid...
CelebritiesEW.com

2022 awards season calendar: Oscars, Emmys dates return with Golden Globes on hiatus

Does the thought of Glenn Close wiggling "da butt" into yet another awards season (after the longest Oscar race in history) excite you? Good news: A new celebrity hunt for gilded glory is right around the corner. Ahead, EW tracks all of the 2022 awards season dates for the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and the awards-positioning fall film festivals set to serve Academy Awards contenders to industry voters. See the relevant dates for the race ahead below, which will be updated as the year progresses and new events are announced.
MusicPosted by
Distractify

Does Tom Ellis Sing and Play the Piano on 'Lucifer'? You Might Be Surprised

On May 28, 2021, Season 5 Part 2 of Lucifer dropped on Netflix — meaning fans could finally watch the highly-anticipated musical episode of the series. Titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam," the episode featured various characters (and often, group performances) singing and dancing, basically just because God thought it was amusing. Plus, he could because he's God and all.
Moviesatoallinks.com

Oscar winners of different years

Despite all the fair arguments of ill-wishers, “Oscar” continues to be the main film award in the world, and, let’s be honest, the only one known to the general public. For many, the statuette on the poster is a guarantee of Hollywood quality and a talisman against unnecessary “madness”. It is for this gold standard “for everyone” that the Oscars are so often scolded, forgetting the main thing: the Academy Award is not a territory of discoveries, but an award for merit.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Second Date: Cammie and Justin (Seafood Surprise)

What happens when you say something innocent and it still offends your date? Well, it happened to one of our listeners and they emailed us for help right away!. Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

This New Anissa Kermiche Earring Might Be Her Most Feel-Good Design To Date

Anissa Kermiche is a girls’ girl. This will make sense to anyone familiar with her work (meaning everyone on Instagram, where shots of her Love Handles vase proliferate), which celebrates the female form in all of its perfect imperfection. “I come from a family of women,” says Kermiche, whose jewellery nods to belly rolls and full bushes, and who single-handedly started the “bums and boobs” interiors trend with her chic and cheeky ceramics. “It was my mum, my two little sisters and me. My sister now has two little girls of her own! It’s always been a priority to be there for the women around me, and I guess it is naturally conveyed in my work.”