All The Best Memorial Day Vacuum Sales That Don’t Suck

By Alexandra Polk
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all clumsy eaters, messy room-havers, and dust bunny keepers — let’s talk about Memorial Day vacuum sales. If there was ever a time to invest in some new top-notch floor care technology, it’s during this deal-a-palooza holiday weekend and the clock is already tick-tockin’. From now until June 2, you can score Dysons, Sharks, Hoovers, and more top vacuum brands for up to 40% off. But, rather than drowning in the sea of amazing, not-so-great, and downright yawn-worthy Memorial Day discounts, we thought it’d be wise to scout out only the vacuum sales worth our time. A true clean machine should make your life easier — not louder, unproductive, or more frustrating. So toss that broom to the birds, retire your loveable outdated vacuum to the closet (or the dumpster), and take your pick from our comprehensive list of Memorial Day vacuum sales. Below, we’ve got marked-down vacuum cleaners, smart robot vacs, and electric mops that will assuage all of your tidying-up worries for good. The days of crying over spilled milk are gone — thanks to these affordable vacuums, we can just suck it up.

