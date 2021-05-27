Kraven The Hunter Movie Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Sony’s Marvel films feature a universe distinct from that of the MCU. If you ask me, then I think both can coexist quite nicely. From Disney’s perspective, the MCU is a treasure trove of blockbuster films and TV series fit for a wide audience. Sony’s Marvel films can stand to be a bit bolder in their character exploration and stories. While the recent Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer points to the style of the Sony Marvel film world moving forward, it’ll need help from other notable Spidey-verse characters. Nobody fits the bill better than Kraven the Hunter. The anti-hero offers a rich pool of lore and storylines to explore. Sony has its leading man for Kraven the Hunter in Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who himself has already appeared in this convoluted array of Marvel film universes.