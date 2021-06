The Historic Carson House received a donation earlier this year of more than $990,000. On Thursday, the directors of the historic site and museum announced in a news release that a “very sizable donation” was made to the Carson House by Gilbert and Mary Meade Hollifield. The donation was more than $990,000 and was made earlier this year. The donation will assist the Carson House with several large projects that are currently being discussed, according to a news release.