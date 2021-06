The Altoona Duplicate Bridge Club has announced the names of winners of its recent games. May 5 — Jeannine Fagley and Barbara Marinak, first; Robert Flynn and Diana Beaver, second; Jean Green and Jean Keller, third; Larry Gourley and Jeff Gourley, fourth; Cheryl Wherry and Pat Dorfmeister, fifth. Jeannine Fagley and Barbara Marinak finished with at 75%, which the club said is quite an accomplishment in the world of duplicate bridge.