Theatre Horizon’s Art Houses program is proud to announce the sixth show of the popular series, which partners professional theatre artists with families and households throughout the Greater Philadelphia region to create original performance works that will be presented on a monthly basis. The next presentation features Magnolia, New Jersey resident Andrea Lamy. She works in human resources by day, but she has a secret. Join Theater Horizon as Andrea transforms into Lady Lamy and shares her songs and stories, leaving you filled with the power to make a difference, on Saturday, May 29 at 7:30PM.