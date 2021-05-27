Zomato files for IPO as Indian online food deliveries surge amid second COVID-19 wave

With economic activity and the market in general seeing a decline amid the second wave of COVID pandemic in India, it seems like people have gone back to how things were during the first lockdown, as transactions and payments went for a dip. In simple terms, a report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed that payments through all forms, from Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to cash and NEFT transactions, have seen a sharp decline in the month of May.