Zomato files for IPO as Indian online food deliveries surge amid second COVID-19 wave
One of India’s most successful start-ups, Zomato, made global headlines when it acquired the Indian unit of Uber Eats. Through the transaction, Uber Eats received 10% equity stake in Zomato. Established in 2008, Zomato’s foodtech platform operates in more than 20 countries across the world, reaching approximately 10,000 cities through its workforce of more than 5,000 employees. The company aims to raise Rs82.5bn ($1.1bn) through the IPO to fund its growth.www.verdictfoodservice.com