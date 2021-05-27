Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

First Live, In-Person Recital Featured Students

By Online Staff D
bocaratontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom The Boys & Girls Club Who Took Violin Lessons Virtually During The Pandemic. Boca Raton, FL – The Symphonia’s youth outreach program, Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem, presented a live, in-person recital on May 25 featuring six children, ages 6-14, from the Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach, who took violin lessons virtually during the pandemic. This was the first time that the children were able to perform together in person in a recital, which took place at the Club.

www.bocaratontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Delray Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Education
Palm Beach County, FL
Entertainment
County
Palm Beach County, FL
State
Virginia State
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Orchestra#Music Lessons#Chamber Music#First Live#Harvey Kimmel Family Fund#Thesymphonia Org#Community Foundation#Students#Violin Lessons#Kids#Subsequent Programs#Special Emphasis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
Palm Beach County, FLthebocavoice.com

Fuller names Men With Caring Hearts on a rooftop

A rainbow symbolically appeared above Boca West’s parking garage after a brief sun shower. Socially distanced supporters of this year’s crop of Men With Caring Hearts gathered at the unusual rooftop spot for a fundraiser to cheer on their nonprofit nominees. The 2019 luncheon was held inside the country club. “We didn’t have a venue until four days ago,” Fuller CEO Ellyn Okrent said about the outdoor pandemic alternative.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekly calendar: Community and entertainment events beginning May 19

This is a list of reader-submitted events, virtual and in-person. CDC social distancing and other guidelines apply. Please use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change. May is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Activities and events in West Palm Beach vary. Mandel Public Library has several resources and recommended reads for ...
Boca Raton, FLColumbian

One Good Thing: 98-year-old hosts virtual women’s group

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Levis Jewish Community Center last year, 98-year-old Trudy Berlin sprang into action to keep her weekly women’s group active. For Berlin, who began hosting “The Ladies Room” at the JCC’s Sandler Center in 2000, the show needed to go...
Delray Beach, FLbocaratonobserver.com

Making Food History

Delray Beach Market, the largest food hall to ever break ground in Florida, has been the buzz of town since opening its doors in April 2021. On Thursday, May 20 the food hall makes its mark once again when it joins forces with South Beach Wine & Food Festival® (SOBEWFF®) – South Florida’s most popular food event, marking the first time Palm Beach county participates in the festival.
Delray Beach, FLwflx.com

South Beach Wine & Food Festival travels to Delray Beach

The Delray Beach Market is reaching new heights in its ongoing quest to help the restaurant industry bounce back. The massive food hall will join forces with the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Thursday to host the first-ever event within Delray Beach. The event will be part of...
Lantana, FLWPBF News 25

Mobile vaccination site to be in Lantana this week

LANTANA, Fla. — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County's mobile COVID-19 vaccination site is wrapping up for this weekend and will be in Lantana all this week. The mobile vaccination site will be at the Lantana Clinic, located at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Biergarten Boca Raton Sued, Drunk Dancer Falls On Woman

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A drunk dancer at Biergarten in Boca Raton allegedly fell on a woman, causing that woman to sustain critical injuries. That woman is now suing, saying that Biergarten needed to monitor the alcohol intake of its customers, and remove […] The article Biergarten Boca Raton Sued, Drunk Dancer Falls On Woman appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Palm Beach County, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Palm Beach Symphony returns to full performances in November

After more than a year of limited audience capacity, the Palm Beach Symphony will debut a new season in November to a full house at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The new season of Masterworks Series concerts, which runs Nov. 7 through April 10, includes performances by pianists Hélène Grimaud and Yefim Bronfman,Maria João Pires, violinist Midori and clarinetist Jon Manasse.
Palm Beach County, FLcw34.com

Kids, mental health and the pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As CBS12 News has reported throughout the pandemic, children haven't generally gotten as physically sick as adults with COVID-19, but the mental health aspects can be just as taxing. In the first eight months of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported...
Palm Beach County, FLgotowncrier.com

School District Hosting Transportation Job Fair

The School District of Palm Beach County Transportation Services Department is hosting a job fair on Friday, May 21 to hire bus drivers. The job fair will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3376 Summit Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Successful candidates will be paid for up to...
Palm Beach County, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Piano-playing Dreyfoos valedictorian targets neuroscience career

Editor's note: Today, the Palm Beach Post begins publishing profiles of Palm Beach County's high school valedictorians. The profiles will appear in the Local news section. Dan Wang, a piano player since he was 6 years old and valedictorian at A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, wants to be — a physician-scientist?
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Masks Again On Agenda For Palm Beach County School Board

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to discuss masks at Wednesday’s meeting — although it’s unclear why a mask discussion is slated at all. Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy issued the equivalent of an ‘executive order’ last week, […] The article Masks Again On Agenda For Palm Beach County School Board appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida adds 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida added more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 2,293,980 cases of coronavirus since the virus began more than a year ago, an uptick of 1,976 from Sunday's count. It's the lowest number since April 12 when the state reported 1,613 new cases, according to our partners at the Sun-Sentinel.
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

Palm Beach County hosting pop-up vaccination site in Lantana

Now that children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Palm Beach County health leaders are trying to make the process as easy as possible. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic this week from Monday through Friday at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Reminder: Masks Still Mandatory In Palm Beach County Schools

School Officials Continue Mask Mandate Through End Of School Year. Nearly 4,000 COVID Cases Logged In School District. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Masks are still mandatory in the Palm Beach County School District — a policy that will remain in effect until June […] The article Reminder: Masks Still Mandatory In Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Delray Beach, FLthebocavoice.com

Redefining violence against women at AVDA’s fundraiser

Supporters were glad to be back in person at AVDA’s 14th annual Heart of a Women luncheon. The silent auction was carefully outdoors, with a view of the marina at Royal Palm Yacht Club. The adjoining room looked lovely, outfitted in pale lavender, from round table centerpieces to pashminas on every seat.
Delray Beach, FLdelraybeachfl.gov

Pompey Park Participates in Drowning Prevention Program

The City of Delray Beach is blessed with beautiful beaches and year-round sunny weather. But if you’re swimming, floating, or boating, every member of your family should have the basic life-saving skills needed to prevent accidental drowning. Pompey Park Pool is proud to be providing free and reduced cost swim lessons as part of Palm Beach County’s Downing Prevention Coalition voucher program.