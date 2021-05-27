First Live, In-Person Recital Featured Students

From The Boys & Girls Club Who Took Violin Lessons Virtually During The Pandemic. Boca Raton, FL – The Symphonia’s youth outreach program, Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem, presented a live, in-person recital on May 25 featuring six children, ages 6-14, from the Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach, who took violin lessons virtually during the pandemic. This was the first time that the children were able to perform together in person in a recital, which took place at the Club.