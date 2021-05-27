COVID-19 recovery, reopening discussed at May Katy Area EDC GA meeting
May 25, 2021 - Katy Area Economic Development Council welcomed members and guests to its monthly general assembly meeting on Tuesday, May 18 held at Aloft Hotel Katy. With a return to pre-pandemic life and activities ongoing, Katy Area EDC hosted representatives from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) and Fisher Phillips LLP to discuss the reopening process and how businesses can best navigate it.www.katyedc.org