Signs of post-pandemic life continue to sprout as 2021 progresses, which took me to Pittsburg County over the weekend to settle a beef over steak. Weekend festivals and events have been pretty scarce over the past year, save for the odd political hollerin’ turned super-spreader here and there. So it was nice to roll into McAlester with my colleague David Dishman for the 2021 Grillmarks Steak Festival.