Belmont COA news
The Belmont Council on Aging is located at 266 Beech St. • Town Hall and other municipal buildings in Belmont will open to the public as of June 1. Due to the COVID-19 vulnerable population that the Beech Street Center serves, the center remains closed to the public until further notice. Many services are now available by appointment. The center can be reached for essential services over the phone. Key phone numbers include Transportation: 617-993-2989, Social Services: Janet Amdur 617-993-2983, Volunteer: Marie Poore 617-993-2979.www.wickedlocal.com