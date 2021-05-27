Cancel
Val Kilmer Documentary in the Works From Amazon Studios, A24

By Rebecca Rubin
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn perhaps the biggest news from Amazon this week, the studio has acquired a new documentary about the life and times of Val Kilmer. (We kid; the top story is its pending acquisition of MGM.) But “Val,” a chronicle of the method actor behind “The Doors” and “Top Gun,” also ranks as a buzzy purchase as Amazon makes moves to compete in the streaming wars.

www.middletownpress.com
