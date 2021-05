By Ken Hissner: On NBC Tuesday night, ABC presented former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson: The Knockout! A two-hour special minus commercials!. It started with Tyson doing road work with statements from various people pro and con alike. June 27, 1988, Atlantic City against Michael Spinks with Spinks walking in like he was going to the electric chair and Tyson with his entourage, no shirt and no robe and no socks. I met him when he was 15 in Catskill, thanks to Cus D’Amato. The future President, Donald J Trump, was there, having put up 11 million at his Trump Plaza Casino. Promoter Don King there, along with Jesse Jackson!