newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Homebuyers increasingly willing to pay above asking price

By ALEX VEIGA
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — The red-hot U.S. housing market is widening the gap between what a home is objectively worth and what eager buyers are willing to pay for it. Fierce competition amid an ultra-low inventory of homes on the market is fueling bidding wars, prompting a growing share of would-be buyers to sweeten offers well above what sellers are asking. Home prices have rocketed to new highs and many homes are selling for more than their appraised value.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Kansas State
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Prices#Housing Sales#Home Buyers#Market Prices#Ap#Zillow#Nar#Corelogic#Homebuyers#Would Be Buyers#List Price#Sellers#Housing Markets#Comparable Homes#U S Homes#Inventory#Properties#Selling#Appraisers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Below-Market-Rate Condominiums to be Built in Mission Bay

Condominiums offered at below-market-rates (BMR) to moderate-income buyers are being developed at 350 China Basin Street, where an eight-story building on Mission Bay South Block 9A (MB9A) is in the design process. The edifice will ultimately feature 148 BMR condos available to first-time homebuyers who earn 80 to 110 percent of San Francisco’s Area Median Income (AMI). Groundbreaking is expected in April 2022.
San Francisco, CAcalifornianewswire.com

UnityOneCloud Positioned as A ‘Leader’ In 2021 MarketsandMarkets’s DCIM Market Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — UnityOneCloud, a Multicloud Management SaaS platform for managing a real-world hybrid cloud environment announced that it has been listed as the “Leader” in MarketsAndMarkets Micro Quadrant on Data Center Infrastructure Management. The report provides a strategic analysis of the market presence on the competitive leadership map.
California StateBuffalo News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
San Francisco, CAsfciti.org

5.17.2021 | SF Tech Community Update

Sf.citi is committed to providing you ongoing updates about the latest community news and resources from the San Francisco tech industry and beyond. Was this email forwarded to you or viewed on our website? Sign up here to receive sf.citi’s weekly Community Update directly in your inbox. WHAT WE’RE UP...
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15, California...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.