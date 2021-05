The mansion at DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd., will be closed to tours from until May 17 for maintenance and repairs. It will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 18. The Visitors Center, trail head and movie theater will remain open. Built in 1871, DeBary Hall was the winter retreat of European-born champagne merchant Frederick deBary, who chose the St. Johns River country for his hunting estate.