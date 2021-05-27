newsbreak-logo
People Waiting In Line For BTS Mcdonald’s Meal Worsening Pandemic

energy941.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s is now selling a meal inspired by the Korean boy band BTS and the long lines in Malaysia to get the meal are being described as “shameful.”. Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee took to his Facebook Livestream to voice his displeasure with the long lines saying, “I received hundreds of messages from frontliners who were very upset with the incident. They said they do not even have time to eat while these people have the liberty to queue up for long hours just to buy burgers.”

