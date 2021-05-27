Cancel
PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (05/27/21)

By Alexis Fuller
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s question: In 1954, a man named…. Sir… Hugh….Beaver was having a discussion with friends. The topic was a serious one about which were the fastest birds in all of Europe. The argument got heated and almost came to blows, but eventually cooler heads prevailed. But the whole situation did give Sir Beaver a great idea on how to settle all pub arguments similar to that one. It took him a year, but he created it…. and it’s still around today, having settled pub disagreements for over 60 years. What is it?

