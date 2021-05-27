newsbreak-logo
Let’s Go, South Florida: From Florence to Fort Lauderdale, discover this ‘Top Chef’ star’s craveable beachside plates

By Arlene Borenstein-Zuluaga
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s episode of Let’s Go, South Florida: Top Chef star and restaurateur Fabio Viviani talks about why Fort Lauderdale has more good restaurants than bad, how his compressed watermelon ceviche is addictive and the reality of McDonald’s chicken nuggets. And don’t miss a visit from Viviani’s pal, chef Rocco DiSpirito, who teaches us how to make a fish crudo that’s great for the summer.

