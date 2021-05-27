Issa Rae and Eddie Huang Honored at Reel Works' Virtual 20th Anniversary Gala

newsbreak-logo
Reel Works honored industry leaders who are paving the way in terms of diversity and representation during its virtual 20th anniversary gala on May 26. Hosted by "Hamilton" star Bryan Terrell Clark, "Insecure" star Issa Rae was honored with a Changemaker award along with the inclusion rider trio of Fanshen Cox, Tasmin Plater and Kalpana Kotogal. LL Cool J also made a surprise appearance.

