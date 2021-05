It's a safe bet Florida's new gambling pact is on its way to the Governor's desk for his signature. The compact with the Seminole Tribe means Craps and Roulette can be played on reservation casinos, would allow for 3 more casinos to be built on the Hollywood reservation and legalizes sports betting. Nova Southeastern University's Bob Jarvis says the compact faces several legal hurdles since some argue it violates a state constitutional amendment preventing the expansion of gambling without voter approval. The deal would also need federal approval. If the compact gets the green light, Florida is set to hit a 2.5-billion-dollar jackpot over the next 30 years.