Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Six teams most in need of a win before the international break

By Greg Seltzer
MLSSoccer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're almost to the first international pause of the 2021 MLS season (no games May 31 to June 11), and when everyone returns to action we'll be approaching the dog days of summer. That means any teams struggling for form and points will be in danger of having their seasons...

www.mlssoccer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Donovan
Person
Alejandro Pozuelo
Person
Santiago Sosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#Minnesota United#Playoff Games#Ball Games#Home Games#Action Games#Chicago Fire Fc#Columbus Crew#Lafc#Vancouver Whitecaps Fc#The Five Stripes#Nashville Sc#Nycfc#Cf Montr Al#Espn#Eastern Conference#D C United#Austin Fc#Paypal Park#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Houston Dynamo FC draw 1-1 at FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo FC picked up a well-earned road point against their arch-rivals FC Dallas this afternoon at Toyota Stadium in the first round of the 2021 Texas Derby. Offensively, Houston outshot their neighbors to the north 15-13, while on the other end of the pitch they blocked seven of Dallas’ shots before they could reach the goal. The Dynamo drew 21 fouls and won 55 percent of their 50/50 duels in a gritty team effort that gave the team its third positive result in four outings this year.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Dallas, Dynamo draw in first Texas Derby match of season

FC Dallas (1-1-2, 5 points) was forced to be satisfied with its second home draw of the season after swamping Portland 4-1 last week. The Dynamo (1-1-2, 5 points) earned its second consecutive 1-1 draw after tying with Los Angeles FC at home on May 1. Fabrice-Jean Picault, who spent...
MLSchatsports.com

Transfer Rumor: FC Dallas in race to sign Facundo Quignon

Facundo Quignon, FC Dallas, D.C. United, Argentina, Club Atlético Lanús, Mariano Antico, Thiago dos Santos, Major League Soccer, Copa Libertadores, Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro. Last week, Emmanuel Quispe reported that FC Dallas was looking to sign Facundo Quignon, a midfielder who plays for Lanus (Argentina top flight). We...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Dallas, Houston set to tussle in Texas Derby

FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points) picked up its first win of the season when it swamped Portland 4-1 at home on May 1. Dallas' goals came from Andres Ricaurte (in the second minute), Jader Obrian (14th minute), Bressan (three minutes into first-half stoppage time) and Dante Sealy (85th minute). Sealy's...
MLSsportingkc.com

Sporting KC U-19s and U-15s post big wins over FC Dallas

The Sporting Kansas City Academy U-19s and U-15s earned impressive victories over perennial powerhouse FC Dallas on Saturday morning as the MLS NEXT spring season continued at Swope Soccer Village. The U-19s posted their second consecutive league win with a comprehensive 3-0 result, while the U-15s emerged triumphant in a...
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

Playing the what if game! What if Covid didnt happen?

Its been over a year since Covid has impacted the world in the sports atmosphere. We are still not out of this pandemic as there are are restrictions to the amount of fans in stadiums, location of games being moved due to restrictions in the given area, and so much more. I am going to play the what if game and put my thoughts out there on the different scenarios that USMNT would have gone through if Covid didnt destroy sports.
MLStonyspicks.com

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Minnesota United (1-4-0) were the only team to have lost all 4 of their matches in the new season, but that changed when they hosted Vancouver on Wednesday. After a very careful, and goal-less first half between the two sides, Abila (who came on at the 65th minute) scored at the 72nd minute (assisted by Lod) for the final 1-0 win. Not only was that their first win of the season, but it was also their first clean sheet after conceding 10 goals in their previous four matches. Minnesota United are still sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference though, having scored just 4 goals so far. They were much better last season, especially at home (5 wins, 1 loss, 3 draws), scoring 19 goals and conceding just 9 in the process. 7 of their 9 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of 3.1 goals per match.
MLSHouston Chronicle

Fafà Picault makes Texas Derby history in Dynamo's draw with FC Dallas

Dynamo forward Fafà Picault made Texas Derby history and had fun playing mind games with a former teammate in the process. No player in the history of Houston’s rivalry with FC Dallas had scored in the series for both teams before Picault converted a first-half penalty kick during the teams’ 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas gives up late goal in 1-0 loss to Minnesota United

All signs were pointing to a scoreless draw between Minnesota United and FC Dallas until the game went into stoppage time in the second half. The Loons came away with a 1-0 victory thanks to a Robin Lod goal four minutes into stoppage time. FC Dallas looked decent in the...
MLSdynamotheory.com

Texas Derby, Chapter One: 3 things to watch

The Dynamo head north up I-45 (except they took a plane) to Frisco for a match up with FC Dallas in the first Texas Derby of 2021. You can watch today’s match at 2:30 central on Univision, TUDN, and with English audio on Twitter. Is this the year El Capitan makes its return to Houston? Here are three things to watch.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

For Minnesota United, Saturday can answer a lot of doubters

It could be a statement match for Minnesota United this Saturday against FC Dallas, a fixture that could answer a lot of questions about the club moving forward. Midweek, Minnesota United landed their first points of the season, a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Now hosting a struggling FC Dallas side, they have the opportunity to secure more points this weekend.
MLSDuluth News Tribune

Lod’s stoppage-time goal lifts Minnesota United past FC Dallas

Robin Lod's goal four minutes into second-half stoppage time was the difference as Minnesota United FC defeated visiting FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday, May 15, in Saint Paul, Minn. The game's lone goal began with Emanuel Reynoso's corner kick, which curved into the box and was headed toward the goal...
MLSThe Blue Testament

Sporting KC v Houston Dynamo: Preview, Predictions and Roster Changes

How to Watch/Stream: | Bally Sports KC Plus (regionally) | ESPN+ (out of market) How to Listen: Sports Radio 810 WHB | La Grande 1340 AM (Spanish) Early season MLS is a tough one to figure out. Sporting Kansas City pulled off a dramatic comeback against a 10-man Austin FC on Sunday night with two late goals to get all three points. They created numerous chances and finally put a couple away to get the win.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Dallas aim to find success at Minnesota United

FC Dallas will attempt to get back on the winning track when they battle Minnesota United FC on Saturday in a Western Conference matchup in Saint Paul, Minn. Minnesota United have won their past two matches against FC Dallas after losing five of the first seven meetings. The past four encounters have seen each team score 10 goals.
MLSmnufc.com

First Touches | #MINvDAL

MNUFC won its first game of the season earlier this week, a 1-0 shutout of visiting Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Allianz Field. The win snapped a four-game losing streak to begin the season. The lone goal in the game was Ramón Ábila’s first for MNUFC and first in MLS. The...
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 6, MNUFC vs FC Dallas

Minnesota United FC comes into tonight’s match not only on a short week but also off their first win of the 2021 season. The Loons defeated Vancouver 1-0 on Wednesday night to give Minnesota their first points of the year. While the points weren’t enough for MNUFC to get them out of last place in the Western Conference it did get them out of last place in the league. Though if Minnesota can take three more points at home tonight against FC Dallas that will help them tremendously as they look to overcome the worst start in club history.