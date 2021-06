Although there are two English teams in the Champions League final, I’ll be rooting for Manchester City and I think most people outside Stamford Bridge will feel the same. Winning Europe’s biggest prize with City would rubberstamp everything Pep Guardiola has worked for over five years and it’d be thoroughly deserved. Beating Chelsea in Istanbul would make it the greatest season in City’s history, one of the greatest seasons in anyone’s history, and would never be forgotten.