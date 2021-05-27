Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Toni Duggan scout report: which WSL club should the Atletico Madrid striker join?

By David Astill
totalfootballanalysis.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the WSL season having reached its conclusion, transfer rumours have begun to circle, with many clubs looking to rebuild over the summer. One player linked with a move to the English women’s top flight is Toni Duggan, the England striker who has spent the last four years in Spain’s Primera Division, firstly with Barcelona Femeni and now with Atletico Madrid Femenino. The former Everton Women and Manchester City Women player has been linked with returns to both sides, whilst Manchester United Women, Arsenal Women and newly-promoted Leicester City Women are also reportedly interested.

totalfootballanalysis.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khadija Shaw
Person
Toni Duggan
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Tobin Heath
Person
Abby Dahlkemper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leicester City#Manchester City#Wsl Club#English#Primera Division#Manchester United Women#Arsenal Women#Chelsea Women#Real Madrid Femenino#Movement Excellent#Cff#Usa#Christen Press#Tottenham Hotspur Women#Barcelona Femeni#Atletico Madrid Femenino#Real Betis Feminas#Wsl Experience#Valencia Femenino#Right Back
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
NWSL
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid - Who will win La Liga?

With Barcelona's most recent slump, the title race remains between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid... Atletico Madrid are on the verge of winning their first domestic crown since 2013-14 as they sit two points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid with one game left to play. Goals from Renan Lodi and...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the...
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Suarez will decide if he stays

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists Luis Suarez will be staying next season. With the LaLiga title almost clinched, Cerezo has dismissed talk of Suarez being encouraged to move on this summer. The president has hinted there is a break clause in Suarez's deal, but says he wants the veteran...
Soccerwiartonecho.com

Spanish fullback Miguel Acosta joins Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa has signed Spanish fullback Miguel Acosta. The 23-year-old joins Atletico Ottawa from Segunda División B Group 1 side Club Deportivo Atlético Baleares where he made 12 league appearances in the 2020/2021 season. Acosta was born and raised in Madrid and had been in the Atlético de Madrid academy...
SoccerPosted by
12up

Luis Suarez helps Atletico Madrid win La Liga title

Remember when Barcelona let the aging Luis Suarez leave town last offseason and he ended up joining rival Atletico Madrid? Fans in Catalonia didn't think much of it, but the Uruguayan striker has sure made them pay for it. On Saturday, Atletico Madrid was able to capture the La Liga...
Soccerchatsports.com

Suarez gives update on Atletico Madrid future amid summer transfer talk

The Uruguayan striker has vowed to remain with the Rojiblancos after helping to deliver the Liga title to Wanda Metropolitano. Luis Suarez has vowed to remain at Atletico Madrid for at least another season, with transfer speculation surrounding the Uruguayan frontman brought to a close. There had been talk of...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Data Scout: Latest Jill Roord WSL stats and analysis for Arsenal

Arsenal have qualified for the Champions League next season and few players have been instrumental in that hard-fought journey. One of these players is Jill Roord. However, she won’t be taking part in that particular tournament as a player for Arsenal, following her move to VfL Wolfsburg. But in this analysis, we take a look at how she has performed in the 2020/21 season of the Women’s Super League, and what she will bring to the German club.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona star Messi has meal in Madrid with Atletico star Suarez

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was in Madrid on Tuesday. Marca says he and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez shared a meal together in the Spanish capital. Barcelona let Suarez leave last summer, but Los Cules can now no longer win LaLiga Santander, and Atletico Madrid can. It's likely the pair...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Atletico Madrid Crowned La Liga Champions After Last Day Drama

Atletico Madrid were crowned champions of Spain after a dramatic and tense final day of La Liga's season. Atletico Madrid went into the final day of the season just two points ahead of their local rivals Real, having previously been 10 points clear earlier in the season, thanks to Luis Suarez's late winner last week.
Soccer90min.com

Zinedine Zidane concedes Atletico Madrid deserved to win La Liga title

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted that rivals Atletico Madrid 'deserve' to be La Liga champions, after Los Rojiblancos clinched the title on the final day of the season. Los Blancos scored twice in the final 10 minutes of their battle with Villarreal to claim all three points in...
UEFAESPN

Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone discussing contract extension - sources

Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone are discussing a new contract for the Argentinian coach, regardless of whether they win La Liga this weekend, sources have told ESPN. Table-topping Atletico will be crowned Spanish champions for the first time since 2014 -- a title also won under Simeone -- with a win away at Real Valladolid on Saturday.