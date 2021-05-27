Toni Duggan scout report: which WSL club should the Atletico Madrid striker join?

Arsenal have qualified for the Champions League next season and few players have been instrumental in that hard-fought journey. One of these players is Jill Roord. However, she won’t be taking part in that particular tournament as a player for Arsenal, following her move to VfL Wolfsburg. But in this analysis, we take a look at how she has performed in the 2020/21 season of the Women’s Super League, and what she will bring to the German club.