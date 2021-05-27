Cancel
Billionaire Carl Icahn to Invest More Than $1B in Cryptos

By AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
ihodl.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Carl Icahn has said he plans to enter the crypto market "in a big way" investing more than $1 billion, Bloomberg reports. While Icahn has not yet purchased any cryptocurrency, he is studying Bitcoin, Ether and digital assets in general. In his opinion, the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies is a natural consequence of inflation in the economy. At the same time, comments that cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value are "little wrong-headed," he added:

ihodl.com
