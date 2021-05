When I got into my car of the Thursday before Mother’s Day, with my friendly, sometimes companion dog, Shadow, who was with me for several days, I had no clue what a fun adventure the weekend would be. The dog is a mid-size poodle and belongs to friends who were having a Mother’s Day weekend out town. I had committed to keeping him before I was invited to go to Wheeler, Texas to visit my newest one-month-old great-grandson, so he had to go along. Thank goodness for my pet-loving family!