New Orleans, LA

Preservation Hall Jazz Band returns for concert with live audience

By OffBeat Staff
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the pandemic separated bands from their fans, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band featuring Charlie Gabriel will perform before a live audience in New Orleans. The band’s landmark showroom at 726 St. Peter Street in the French Quarter remains closed but the group will perform two limited-capacity shows at Tipitina’s on Saturday, June 12, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

