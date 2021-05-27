Cancel
Business

CSG acquires Tango Telecom

Advanced Television
 14 days ago

CSG has formally acquired Tango Telecom, a supplier of convergent policy control and messaging solutions. The acquisition is the culmination of a long-standing relationship that delivers end-to-end digital monetisation solutions to some of the world’s largest and most successful communications service providers (CSPs). The acquisition of Tango Telecom arms CSG...

advanced-television.com
Person
John Abraham
Business
TheStreet

Liberty Global To Present At The Bank Of America Telecom, Media & Internet Conference 2021

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be presenting at the Bank of America Telecom, Media & Internet Conference 2021 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Liberty Global may make observations concerning its historical operating performance and outlook. The presentation will be webcast live at www.libertyglobal.com. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days.
Business

Nutanix Launches Worldwide Elevate Service Provider Program

Nutanix has announced the launch of its Elevate Service Provider Program, which extends the benefits of its existing Elevate Partner Program to now include service providers globally, according to a statement released by the company. The program will enable Nutanix’s service provider partners – including managed and cloud service providers...
Business

Indutrade strengthens Group Management for continued sustainable profitable growth

As a part of Indutrade’s strategy for continued sustainable profitable growth, and to intensify the development of the MedTech/Pharma businesses, Morgan O´Brien has been appointed SVP Business Development & President UltraPure International (UPI). The newly established position will be a part of Indutrade’s Group Management. Morgan O´Brien, currently SVP of...
Software

Level Up Marketing with Telecom APIs in 2021

In this article, learn how Telecom APIs unlock the opportunity for companies to scale and build resiliency in 2021. With the long road of economic recovery ahead, businesses face substantial challenges to getting back on track. In the past year, many company leaders have boosted their company’s digital capabilities by adopting new tools and services that power remote workforces and contactless customer engagement. Because of the flexibility and ease these resources provide, cloud-based technologies have become some of the most popular options for many enterprises.
Business

Trend Micro says cloud, SaaS to drive growth for India business, Telecom News, ET Telecom | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

NEW DELHI: Global cybersecurity company Trend Micro said Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Cloud have become the major drivers of its growth in India. It has also witnessed significant growth across its enterprise and verticals in the country. In India, Trend Micro has one of the largest teams in cybersecurity, serving enterprises...
World

Hughes Communications, Telecom News, ET Telecom | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

NEW DELHI: The investment proposal to launch a high throughput satellite in India for affordable broadband services, originally submitted in 2016 by Hughes Communications, continues to hang fire following the bureaucratic apathy, a top company executive said. “We have had an investment proposal with the government since 2016, which is...
Business

Huawei partners with Temenos

During Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2021, Huawei and Temenos have partnered to offer Temenos’ cloud-native core banking solution on the Huawei Public Cloud. Temenos is the first core banking software certified with Huawei infrastructure and Huawei Public Cloud. Geographically, the partnership covers Asia-Pacific (APAC) with a specific focus on China, and it also includes Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The partnership brings together the extensive cloud hosting, implementation, and integration strengths of Huawei and Temenos’ banking software. The scope of the partnership covers sales and marketing, implementation, and training. Financial institutions will be able to modernise their core banking systems on Huawei Cloud and benefit from elastic scalability, cost, and operational efficiencies. Together, Temenos and Huawei will help banks of all sizes to go to market faster, open up new business models, and achieve better cost/income ratios.
Stocks

EXFO Inc (EXF)

U.S. shares mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.36%. Investing.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Monday, as gains in the Healthcare, Technology and Utilities sectors propelled shares higher while losses in the Basic... EXFO announces going-private transaction by its founder and majority...
Business

Telecoms giant collaborates on blockchain solution to enable future smart cities

Telecoms company Orange and emergent blockchain technology company Smartkey are unveiling a blockchain-based smart cities solution. What claims to be the first Blockchain-of-Thing (BoT) Sim card is designed to enable access control and other smart city functions to be managed on a phone. Live in 80 Polish cities. The technology...
Business
TheStreet

Aspen Aerogels To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) - Get Report (" Aspen") today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the 49 th Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to be held virtually this year. The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Participating for Aspen will be Donald R. Young, President and CEO and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer. Registration for the live audio webcast of the fireside chat is available here and on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com. A replay of the company's presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at the conclusion of the event.
Technology

Blockchain in Telecom Explained –

Questioning why telecom corporations are adopting Blockchain know-how? What are its use-cases within the telecom area? This text has received you coated. Why Discussing Blockchain in a Telecoms Context is Essential?. Blockchain Use-Circumstances in Telecommunications. Concluding Strains: What’s Achieved and What may be Achieved Additional?. Definition of Blockchain. In simplest...
Business

Amazon, Google continue telecom hiring spree

As they increasingly look to leverage their clouds into the telecom sector, Google and Amazon are making some top-line hires in the telecom industry to boost their industry credibility. "I am excited to share that I am joining one of the world's most innovative companies, Google! Proud and honored to...
Business

Pangilinan retires as PLDT CEO

Long-serving PLDT chief Manuel Pangilinan (pictured) stepped down as CEO during its annual shareholders’ meeting, replaced by head of its mobile unit Alfredo Panlilio. Pangilinan will remain chairman of the Philippines-based operator: he stated the decision to retire was made less difficult by the choice of Panlilio as CEO, citing the mobile chief’s long experience with PLDT.
Business

Cisco and AT&T set 1m UCMC Target

Cisco and AT&T have revealed plans to offer one million users the former’s Unified Communications Manager – Cloud (UCMC) platform. The pair said they expect the offering to take place over the next five years, through sales of Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise. Javed Khan, General Manager of Cisco...
Business

Alibaba Cloud sets foot in the Philippines | #itsecurity | #infosec

Alibaba Cloud is set to launch its first datacentre in the Philippines by the end of this year as part of an aggressive plan to expand its presence across Southeast Asia. The Chinese cloud supplier will be bringing its suite of cloud services to the country, including Elastic Compute Service, databases, content delivery network and storage services. It plans to target businesses in the financial, retail and healthcare industries.
Markets
TheStreet

Global Telecom Expense Management Market To Reach $5.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Telecom Expense Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Florida State

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 09 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.