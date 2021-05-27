County News
Portage County Executive on Face Covering Advisory Order Holman By Chris Holman On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. Their updated guidance and recommendations are promising signs of not only being near the end of the pandemic phase of COVID-19 but also of the positive impacts of vaccines in mitigating the spread of the virus. The research—both past and ongoing—shows that COVID-19 vaccines are…stevenspoint.news