Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portage County, WI

County News

By More from author
stevenspoint.news
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortage County Executive on Face Covering Advisory Order Holman By Chris Holman On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. Their updated guidance and recommendations are promising signs of not only being near the end of the pandemic phase of COVID-19 but also of the positive impacts of vaccines in mitigating the spread of the virus. The research—both past and ongoing—shows that COVID-19 vaccines are…

stevenspoint.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Portage County, WI
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Portage County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Portage County, WI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease Control#Pandemic#Disease Prevention#Cdc#County News#Face Covering Advisory#Covid 19 Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mingo County, WVHerald-Dispatch

Mingo County reports fatal vaccine breakthrough case

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Mingo County Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship recently told county commissioners a fully vaccinated resident died due to complications from COVID-19. Blankenship attended the June 2 Mingo County Commission meeting to provide updates and guidance regarding the ongoing mask mandate in West Virginia. “We’ve had more than...
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Pettis County COVID Taskforce Shares Good News and Concern in Update

The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force shared some good news, and expressed a note of concern in their latest briefing Monday afternoon. The good news, for the first time in over a year Pettis County didn't have an increase in COVID-19 cases in double digits. There were eight cases last week, and fourteen cases the week prior. For the month of May, the positivity rate was 4.87 with 62 positive cases and 1,210 negative cases.
Mingo County, WVmingomessenger.com

Commission updates mask policy; governor promotes vaccine incentives

Following a report by local health department officials, the Mingo County Commission formally adopted new policies regarding the use of face coverings in public settings. Mingo County Health Department Administrator Keth Blankenship told the commission the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recently changed its policy regarding masks for fully vaccinated individuals. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice immediately issued executive orders on the state level to comply with CDC guidelines.
Kidsfox8live.com

CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

(CNN) – New COVID-19 cases continue to go down in the U.S., but top health officials are focusing on another number that’s rising. A weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of youths hospitalized with COVID-19 this spring. “More concerning were...
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Doctors: Vaccines do not cause infertility

COLUMBUS — Coronavirus vaccines are safe for pregnant women and do not cause infertility in men or women, the Ohio Department of Health’s chief medical officer and fertility doctors said on Monday. The Ohio Department of Health was joined by fertility doctors Monday to dispel false rumors about the vaccines,...
Public Healthhealthday.com

Recent Increase Seen in COVID-19-Linked Hospitalization for Teens

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19-associated hospitalization rates increased recently for adolescents, and a considerable proportion of those hospitalized were admitted to the intensive care unit, according to research published in the June 4 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Public Healthillinoisnewsnow.com

Tri-Counties News Brief: Free Beer for Your COVID Vaccination

A preliminary hearing is set for a Kewanee man charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. Brandon Oliver appeared in court last week on aggravated sexual assault charges in 2013 and 2014. The hearing for Oliver is set for June 7th. An investigation lasted six months before he was arrested.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

As the number of vaccinations across the U.S. increases, the national number of new COVID-19 infections continues to plummet. And as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved children and adolescents 12 years old and up to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, cases will likely continue to drop further. But not everywhere is seeing numbers go where they want them to, as COVID cases are still rising in four states right now, according to data from The Washington Post.
Madison, WImadison

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

99 Percent of People Hospitalized for COVID in 2021 Have This in Common

Over the last year, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. have been hospitalized after contracting COVID. But with widespread access to COVID vaccines, the number of serious cases has dramatically declined in 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that only around 1,780 people in the U.S. were hospitalized last week for COVID, compared to a peak of more than 6,000 in December. Of course, the virus is far from contained, and some people are still getting sick enough to need medical intervention. According to a new study, there's one thing that almost all of the people hospitalized for COVID in 2021 have in common: They're not fully vaccinated.