PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers Game 5 collapse could be the most improbable, shocking loss in Philadelphia sports history — and fans are sounding off. The Sixers gave up a 26-point lead to lose to the Hawks, 109-106. Many fans are wondering, how could they blow the game? CBS3 caught up with fans who say the whole team needs to step up — having just one or two players show up is not enough to win. Tell me how you really feel. We’re talking the @sixers colossal collapse against the Hawks last night. See you on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/qSRJ8xwIy5 — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) June 17,...