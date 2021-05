One of Cincinnati's largest private companies buys Washington, D.C.-based special ops firm

Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Newport on the Levee showed off its $100 million transformation this weekend, which featured a park with bars and food vendors in converted shipping containers, a rotating market featuring local vendors and a revamped Gallery building housing new office space sandwiched between the AMC movie theater and even more local retail on the ground floor. You can check out the photos right here.