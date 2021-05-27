newsbreak-logo
Waldorf, MD

Lexington Park Man Charged in Waldorf Armed Robbery

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
On May 19 at 3 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.

The initial investigation revealed a lone suspect entered the business, produced a handgun, and announced a robbery. After obtaining money, the suspect fled on foot.

During the course of the investigation, and with the assistance of neighboring law enforcement agencies, detectives identified the suspect as Edvon Stephen Coates, 23, of Lexington Park .

On May 26, Coates was arrested. He was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He also has two open warrants through different law enforcement agencies.

Coates is being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. Det. Bringley is investigating.

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
