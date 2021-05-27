DOJ charges Ohio man for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots, caught on body cameras
OHIO — Police arrested an Ohio man in Huntsville, Alabama Wednesday for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riots at Capitol Hill. U.S. Department of Justice charged Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas, 38, of East Liverpool, Ohio, with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds, as well as multiple other charges.spectrumnews1.com