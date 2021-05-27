Two major highway safety projects planned in South Dakota this Memorial Day weekend
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety wants drivers to make sure this Memorial Day holiday weekend is remembered for all the right seasons. The Highway Patrol will participate in two major safety projects during the holiday period. One is “Operation Safe” which will mean more troopers on state roads monitoring traffic and enforcing state laws. The second is a “Border to Border” campaign that will involve highways patrols from surrounding states.www.gowatertown.net