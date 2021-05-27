newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Two major highway safety projects planned in South Dakota this Memorial Day weekend

gowatertown.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety wants drivers to make sure this Memorial Day holiday weekend is remembered for all the right seasons. The Highway Patrol will participate in two major safety projects during the holiday period. One is “Operation Safe” which will mean more troopers on state roads monitoring traffic and enforcing state laws. The second is a “Border to Border” campaign that will involve highways patrols from surrounding states.

www.gowatertown.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#State Highways#Public Roads#Pierre#The Highway Patrol#State Roads#Highways Patrols#Motor Vehicle Fatalities#Traffic#Border#S D#Operation Safe#State Laws#Deaths#Belt#Campaign#Alcohol#Leading Factors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennington County, SDRapid City Journal

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in South Dakota

New and active COVID-19 cases continue to reach new lows as the death toll for the pandemic remains ahead of the pace of recent months. The South Dakota Department of Health reported only 42 new infections Monday, allowing the number of active cases to fall to 828 - down 62 from Friday's report and 383 from last Monday. Hospitalizations climbed by four to 71 with 20 people in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 13 patients in the hospital with two in ICU and two on ventilators.
Pennington County, SDnewscenter1.tv

SD DOH: 42 total new COVID-19 cases, two deaths statewide

PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 108,478. 12 of the 47 total cases are considered as new probable cases. Two new deaths were reported, bringing the state death...
Pennington County, SDKEVN

Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,079. Two more people have died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,993. Pennington County reported 2 new cases, and Lawrence...
Public HealthWorthington Daily Globe

South Dakota reports lowest new COVID-19 case count since March

PIERRE, S.D. — Following are the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 42 (seven-day daily average: 76)
Traffickbhbradio.com

South Dakota gas prices rise 1.2 cents over past week

UNDATED – South Dakota gas prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 628 stations in South Dakota. Gas prices in South Dakota are 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.20/g higher than a year ago.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Is A Great State For Police Officers

Have you ever wanted to serve your community and make a real difference in some way? Well, one answer for realizing this aspiration is to become a police officer! But, what state offers the best circumstances to become a police officer? Which state is the top-notch state to make this dream become a reality?
Codington County, SDgowatertown.net

As vaccination rates rise, South Dakota’s COVID-19 cases plummet

PIERRE, S.D.–Vaccination rates are rising, facemasks are no longer mandatory, and active cases of COVID-19 continue to plummet across South Dakota. The latest numbers from the Department of Health show active cases statewide have fallen to 890, with 67 hospitalizations. There are 125 active cases in Codington County, with 81 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.