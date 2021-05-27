ITV Studios appoints NBCUniversal’s Shah
ITV Studios has appointed Kunal Shah to the role of Sales Director, South Asia. Shah joins after spending five years at NBCUniversal, where he worked as Director of Sales Liaison (South Asia), managing all content licensing of linear and digital within India and other South Asian regions for the studio and its affiliates. Shah will be based in Mumbai and report into Augustus Dulgaro, Executive Vice President – Distribution, Asia Pacific.advanced-television.com