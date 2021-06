COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A 51 year old man has died after he was struck by a train, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Rescue teams responded to the Columbiaville Trestle at the end of Station road in the Town of Stockport at around 2:00 PM, May 27th. There investigators say a man was fishing off the trestle, heard the train and attempted to run across the track. Deputies say he tripped, was struck by the train and thrown into the water.