Harvard has announced that the University will essentially return to normal for the fall semester: residence in the Yard and the Houses, attendance in classrooms, in-person dining, athletes on the field. This announcement comes more than a year after students were sent home in March 2020 and was made in a letter emailed to students, faculty, and staff from President Lawrence Bacow, Faculty of Arts and Sciences dean Claudine Gay, Harvard College dean Rakesh Khurana, and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences (GSAS) dean Emma Dench.