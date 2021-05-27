Cancel
INS Shardul brings 80 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Kochi

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against coronavirus, Indian Naval Ship Shardul on Thursday arrived in Kochi with 80 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). "As part of Operation Samudra Setu II, INS Shardul, the...

