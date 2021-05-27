Fidelity Raises $102M For its Bitcoin Fund

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.