Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Fidelity Raises $102M For its Bitcoin Fund

By José Rodríguez
ihodl.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment firm Fidelity has raised $102 million for its Bitcoin fund since its launch in August 2020, according to a new report released by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83 investors have joined the fund since it was launched. The Origin Bitcoin Index Fund I is a passively...

ihodl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Funds#Investment Firm#Index Funds#Bitcoin Fund#Sec#Fidelity Digital Funds#Galaxy#Nydig#Skybridge#Bitcoin Etfs#Crypto Based Funds#Company#Securities#Blockchain#Etf Format#Qualified Investors#Existence#Telegram#Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsinvesting.com

Hedge Funds Recommend Buying Bitcoin And Ethereum

Bitcoin bears have made yet another unsuccessful attempt to push through the $33,000 support this week. The bulls swiftly took over the initiative and managed to take the BTC/USD rate back above the $34,000 mark. It should be noted that the recent bearish activity was the fourth attempt in a month to test the psychological barrier of $ 30,000. However, the sellers couldn't gain a foothold even below $32,000.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Refyne Raises $20.1 Mn Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Earned wage access (EWA) solution for companies Refyne on Wednesday announced the closing of its $16 million Series A from new investors: partners of DST Global and RTP Global. Existing investors — including QED Investors and Jigsaw VC, which led December’s $4.1 million Seed round — and XYZ Capital, also joined the round.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,997 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin mining software company Luxor raises $5 million in a Series A funding round

Bitcoin mining company Luxor has raised a $5 million Series A round led by financial services firm NYDIG. Bitnomial, Hodl Capital, and Routemaster took part in the round, as well as Blockware Solutions, Celsius Network, DPO, Navier and Supplybit, according to a press release published Wednesday. Celsius announced that it had invested in Luxor earlier this month. Luxor also said it raised funds from a group of angel investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wells Financial Advisors INC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.
Marketsinvesting.com

MicroStrategy To Raise Another $400M In Debt For Bitcoin

MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor is planning to increase the firm's Bitcoin reserves. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has announced the sale of $400 million in senior secured notes due 2028 in a private offering to qualified institutional investors. The $400 million sum will be used to buy Bitcoin. MicroStrategy Plans Bitcoin Buy. Michael Saylor...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsthecoinrepublic.com

MicroStrategy plans to raise funds and increase its Bitcoin stash

MicroStrategy is planning to raise funds and acquire more Bitcoin in its crypto portfolio. The firm has plans to sell corporate bonds to raise approximately $400 million. The junk bond is going to be used first time ever for Cryptocurrency purchases. The firm has established two new subsidiaries for guaranteeing...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

120,400 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. A number of other institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of iHeartMedia worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksinvesting.com

Microsoft Gains As Morgan Stanley Reiterates Bullish Outlook

Investing.com – Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were inching towards a 1% gain Monday as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reiterated its bullish outlook on the stock with a $300 target. The target is 18.5% higher than the stock’s current level of $253. “Multiple years of solid top-line growth, expanding margins and an expanding...